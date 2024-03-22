Sensex (    %)
                             
Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 94.54 points or 0.28% at 34183.63 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.45%), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 2.98%),Mankind Pharma Ltd (up 2.12%),Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 1.78%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 1.75%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 1.69%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.61%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 1.61%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 1.56%).
On the other hand, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (down 2.5%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2%), and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.33%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.76 or 0.45% at 72317.43.
The Nifty 50 index was down 61.5 points or 0.28% at 21950.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.42 points or 0.48% at 42524.41.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.05 points or 0.07% at 13062.31.
On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1036 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

