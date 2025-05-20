Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Megri Soft declined 50.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.681.38 -51 3.563.38 5 OPM %29.4128.26 -22.1928.11 - PBDT0.210.40 -48 0.851.01 -16 PBT0.180.37 -51 0.740.91 -19 NP0.140.28 -50 0.560.68 -18
