Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 119.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 185.27 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 119.20% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 185.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.93% to Rs 17.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 689.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 520.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales185.27141.47 31 689.43520.08 33 OPM %5.075.12 -4.494.40 - PBDT6.264.68 34 19.5313.54 44 PBT5.123.52 45 15.049.92 52 NP6.052.76 119 17.8412.57 42
