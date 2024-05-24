Borosil consolidated net profit rises 61.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.65% to Rs 228.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 65.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 942.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 741.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Borosil rose 61.27% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 228.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.