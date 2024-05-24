Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.93% to Rs 36.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.12% to Rs 36.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 270.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.93% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.36.0244.43270.98258.3139.6448.8268.8666.22-1.91-4.71116.1794.71-22.47-25.5433.8311.76-25.77-20.1436.5332.58