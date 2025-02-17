Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Renewables slides after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

Borosil Renewables slides after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Borosil Renewables slipped 3.45% to Rs 478 after company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.75 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 9.41% to Rs 361.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.02 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 18.18 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 16.08% year on year to Rs 408.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 120.58 crore (up 21.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 53.56 crore (down 1.32% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 5.08 crore (down 31.72% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company reported a 79.2% growth in EBITDA to Rs 5 crore in Q3 FY25, down from Rs 24.08 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. The EBITDA margin reduced to 1.4% compared to 7.3% posted in the previous corresponding quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 49.47 crore in 9M FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.40% YoY to Rs 1,105.79 crore in 9M FY25.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Telecom shares slide

Telecom shares slide

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentBengaluru metro Fare HikeUS visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon