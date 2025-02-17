Business Standard

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Pix Transmission Ltd, DEE Development Engineers Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and W S Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2025.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 83.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 62935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21132 shares in the past one month.

 

Pix Transmission Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 1451. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2477 shares in the past one month.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 200.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7500 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd pared 19.99% to Rs 332.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4546 shares in the past one month.

W S Industries (India) Ltd shed 19.90% to Rs 66.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8771 shares in the past one month.

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks slide

Telecom shares slide

Auto stocks edge lower

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

