Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 30.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 February 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 30.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.60% to Rs.642.40. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 27.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.94% to Rs.2,339.70. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.318.35. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd saw volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.1,689.15. Volumes stood at 10.49 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39407 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.3,790.10. Volumes stood at 76626 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

