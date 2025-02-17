Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 390.83 points or 0.79% at 48922.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.06%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 3.25%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.47%),Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.37%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.54%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 3.07%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.97%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.76%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 376.36 or 0.83% at 45034.89.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.53 points or 0.01% at 13814.44.

Also Read

market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex snaps 8-day losing run, gains 702pts from low; Nifty at 22,959

UK education, UK visa, visa rules

UK study visas: Applications up 13% in January 2025, first rise in a year

trade deficit

LIVE news: LIVE news: Imports rise 10.28% to $59.42 bn in January, shows govt data

drugs

Glenmark, FDC recall products from US market on manufacturing issues: USFDA

turstandsafety blog icon

PhonePe's Guardrails: Real-time Fraud Detection

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.3 points or 0.04% at 22937.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 50.28 points or 0.07% at 75888.93.

On BSE,1138 shares were trading in green, 2860 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharma climbs after turnaround Q3 numbers

Glenmark Pharma climbs after turnaround Q3 numbers

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; broader mkt underperforms; VIX rallies 5.82%

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; broader mkt underperforms; VIX rallies 5.82%

Cyient DLM collaborates with Thales for strategic avionics manufacturing program

Cyient DLM collaborates with Thales for strategic avionics manufacturing program

Permanent Magnets slumps after dismal Q3 performance

Permanent Magnets slumps after dismal Q3 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentBengaluru metro Fare HikeUS visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon