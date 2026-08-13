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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd gains for fifth session

Bosch Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 46695, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% fall in NIFTY and a 21.96% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 46695, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24391.7. The Sensex is at 77964.34, down 0%. Bosch Ltd has added around 12.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29363.05, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33152 shares today, compared to the daily average of 36740 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 46915, up 0.77% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 21.02% in last one year as compared to a 0.97% fall in NIFTY and a 21.96% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 57.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST