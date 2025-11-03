Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL gains as Q2 PAT zooms 169% YoY to Rs 6,443 cr

BPCL gains as Q2 PAT zooms 169% YoY to Rs 6,443 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) added 2.54% to Rs 366 after the company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 169.14% YoY to Rs 8,595.55 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 1.28% YoY to Rs 1,14,166.04 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 51,990.47 crore (down 9.74% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 869.65 crore (up 13.10% YoY) during the period under review.

 

In Q2 FY26, the refinery throughput was at 9.82 million metric tonnes (MMT), down 4.47% from the 10.28 MMT posted in Q2 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 3.19% to 13.58 MMT in Q1 FY26 as against 13.16 MMT reported in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's first look in 'King'

King first look: SRK's salt-and-pepper avatar sparks Brad Pitt comparison

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices outperform Sensex, Nifty; PSU Bank, realty shares rally

Tata Motors demerger

Tata Motors demerger: Key things every investors should know before listing

lenskart

Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

AI traffic management India, NHAI AI traffic system, Dwarka Expressway smart highway, connected vehicles India, intelligent transport systems India, V2X technology India, smart cars India adoption, India car market growth 2030, traffic congestion sol

AI cameras may have caught your traffic slip-up: Here's how to check it

Domestic market sales growth added to 2.26% in Q2 FY26, compared to 1.64% reported in Q2 FY25. Export sales fell to 0.36 MMT in Q2 FY26 from 0.40 MMT registered in Q2 FY25.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the year ended 30 September 2025 is $7.77 per barrel, compared to $6.12 per barrel recorded in Q2 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 6.21% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.10% recorded in Q2 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 5.09% in Q2 FY26 from 1.95% in Q2 FY25.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (i.e., 75%) for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid only through electronic mode on or before 29th November 2025. The board has also fixed Friday, 7th November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the said interim dividend.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation is a public sector company which is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Intellect Design Arena rises for second day after PAT rises 94% YoY in Q2

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Sensex slumps 106 pts; oil & gas shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 4.03%

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Maharashtra Scooters Q2 PAT jumps 77% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon