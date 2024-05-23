Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 10.62 points or 0.17% at 6119.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.96%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.62%),CESC Ltd (down 1.52%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.03%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 0.99%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.76%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.6%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.99%), EMS Ltd (up 3.36%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 2.86%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.01 or 1.04% at 74991.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.75 points or 1.04% at 22833.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.3 points or 0.25% at 48084.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.3 points or 0.52% at 14718.73.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1932 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

