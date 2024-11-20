Business Standard
Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 89.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 48.17% to Rs 31.22 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 89.82% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 48.17% to Rs 31.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.2260.24 -48 OPM %14.9917.80 -PBDT0.984.57 -79 PBT0.594.12 -86 NP0.393.83 -90

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

