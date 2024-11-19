Kilburn Engineering allots equity shares and warrants on preferential basis

Kilburn Engineering has, on 19 November 2024, allotted 4,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 425 per share. Post allotment of these shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 47,48,78,580 constituting 4,74,87,858 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
Further, the company has allotted 35,000 convertible warrants of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 425 per warrant.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content