Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.33% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 93.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.101.50 -93 OPM %50.0096.67 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP-0.010.05 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content