Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 12.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.51% to Rs 20.33 croreNet profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 12.94% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.3315.82 29 OPM %11.0714.10 -PBDT1.852.05 -10 PBT1.812.01 -10 NP1.752.01 -13
