Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 60.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 52.42 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 60.67% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales52.4255.69 -6 OPM %27.7824.91 -PBDT5.993.76 59 PBT5.563.20 74 NP5.273.28 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content