Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 60.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 60.67% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.52.4255.6927.7824.915.993.765.563.205.273.28