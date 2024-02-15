Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 60.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 5.87% to Rs 52.42 crore
Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 60.67% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.87% to Rs 52.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales52.4255.69 -6 OPM %27.7824.91 -PBDT5.993.76 59 PBT5.563.20 74 NP5.273.28 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IL&amp;FS Engineering &amp; Construction Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Capital Goods shares fall

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 31.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon