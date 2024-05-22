Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins project of Rs 38.75 cr from Water Resource Department, Assam

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Brahmaputra Infrastructure has signed the agreement, with the Chief Engineer Water Resource Department, Assam Water Centre, 5th Floor, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29 for the execution of the Contract for Procurement of Works for Dibrugarh Riverbank Protection Work, Dibrugarh District at Nagakhelia, Chaulkhowa as D/S of Bogibeel Bridge and Adaption Works - I and III underwater works and temporary slope protection works ( Section 1) AND Above water works with Permanent riverbank revertment works ( Section 2) (Package no W5- DG- Lot 1) of an total amount Rs. 38.75 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives project of Rs 50 cr in Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins NHAI road project tof Rs 50.80 cr

Brahmaputra Infrastructure receives LoA for road project in Tripura

Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 60.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Interpreting Global Education Resource Inequality: CoinEx Charity Assists in the Path of Knowledge Popularization

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 14.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Tyre &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Latex standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon