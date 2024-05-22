Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins project of Rs 38.75 cr from Water Resource Department, Assam

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Brahmaputra Infrastructure has signed the agreement, with the Chief Engineer Water Resource Department, Assam Water Centre, 5th Floor, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29 for the execution of the Contract for Procurement of Works for Dibrugarh Riverbank Protection Work, Dibrugarh District at Nagakhelia, Chaulkhowa as D/S of Bogibeel Bridge and Adaption Works - I and III underwater works and temporary slope protection works ( Section 1) AND Above water works with Permanent riverbank revertment works ( Section 2) (Package no W5- DG- Lot 1) of an total amount Rs. 38.75 crore.