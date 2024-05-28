Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.45% to Rs 58.11 croreNet profit of Brand Concepts declined 40.59% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.45% to Rs 58.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 250.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
