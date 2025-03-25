Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Ent acquires 4.4 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 950 cr residential development

Brigade Ent acquires 4.4 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 950 cr residential development

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises has announced the acquisition of a 4.4-acre land parcel in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, for the development of a premium residential project.

The project is expected to have a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 950 crore.

The project, located in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, will offer a range of state-of-the-art amenities and high-end specifications, designed to provide a premium lifestyle for its residents. It will feature a mix of spacious apartments tailored to meet the needs of contemporary families.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, said, This project will not only enhance our portfolio but also offer an exceptional living experience for our customers. Strategically, this land parcel aligns perfectly with our vision for premium residential development. The deal underlines our commitment to growth, innovation, and redefining luxury living in Bengaluru. With Whitefields prime location and robust infrastructure, we are confident this project will set new benchmarks in the segment.

 

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236.2 crore in Q3 FY25, which is more than 3 times the PAT of Rs 73.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue rose by 27% YoY to Rs 1529.7 crore during the period under review.

The counter rose 0.72% to Rs 1,000.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

Varun Beverages fixes record date for final dividend

Varun Beverages fixes record date for final dividend

GNFC awards 2,00,000-MTPA nitric acid plant contract to thyssenkrupp Udhe India

GNFC awards 2,00,000-MTPA nitric acid plant contract to thyssenkrupp Udhe India

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon