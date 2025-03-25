Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 667.06 points or 1.82% at 37279.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.36%), Tata Technologies Ltd (up 3.92%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.25%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 2.96%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.78%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.69%), Coforge Ltd (up 2.65%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2.11%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (down 2.94%), BLS E-Services Ltd (down 1.91%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.85%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 145.47 or 0.3% at 47706.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.14 points or 0.34% at 14728.1.

Also Read

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police today for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

SG Finserve surges 28% in 2 days after Madhusudan Kela buys 1.7% stake

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

How to trade crude oil? Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan decodes

AirPods Max with USB-C

Apple enables lossless, ultra-low latency audio on AirPods Max with USB-C

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for Mar 25 to unlock exclusive rewards

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.75 points or 0.55% at 23788.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 493.58 points or 0.63% at 78477.96.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1558 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

Engineers India bags contracts from Middle Eastern clients worth Rs 730 crore

Engineers India bags contracts from Middle Eastern clients worth Rs 730 crore

Vedanta Ltd Falls 0.57%

Vedanta Ltd Falls 0.57%

Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 6.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 6.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.09%

Indices trade with limited gains in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade with limited gains in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon