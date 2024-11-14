Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.54% to Rs 1072.16 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 10.88% to Rs 118.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 1072.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1366.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1072.161366.58 -22 OPM %27.2323.77 -PBDT235.28256.08 -8 PBT166.35180.35 -8 NP118.98133.50 -11
