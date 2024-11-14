R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 92.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 65.62 croreNet profit of R K Swamy declined 92.98% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.6279.75 -18 OPM %5.4418.31 -PBDT5.6713.97 -59 PBT2.1710.18 -79 NP0.527.41 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content