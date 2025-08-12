Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 0.93%

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 8.83% over last one month compared to 7.19% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 0.93% today to trade at Rs 970. The BSE Realty index is up 0.39% to quote at 6944.44. The index is down 7.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd increased 0.35% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.29% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 14.16 % over last one year compared to the 1.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 8.83% over last one month compared to 7.19% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19033 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1450 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

