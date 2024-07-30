Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 1.89%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 3.75% over last one month compared to 0.16% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.93% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 1.89% today to trade at Rs 1300. The BSE Realty index is up 0.95% to quote at 8621.08. The index is down 0.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.1% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 90.05 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.