Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Luharuka Media &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 281.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 269.44% to Rs 1.33 crore
Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra rose 281.25% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 269.44% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.330.36 269 OPM %62.4158.33 -PBDT0.820.21 290 PBT0.820.21 290 NP0.610.16 281
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-opening trade

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

8 including 3 children killed in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Profit may jump up to 37% YoY, revenue around 9%

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon