Brigade Group to develop residential project on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
With gross development value of Rs 660 cr
Brigade Group has signed a definitive agreement for a prime land parcel located on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru. Spread across 4.6 acres, the total development potential of the residential project will be around 0.69 Mn Sqft with a Gross Development Value of Rs. 660 crore.
The new project will be designed in line with Brigade's commitment to deliver high quality, sustainable spaces in Bengaluru's evolving urban landscape. Furthermore, Old Madras Road is a fast-growing residential hub with improved infrastructure, great connectivity and new development plans for the location.
First Published: May 10 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

