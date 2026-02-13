Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.700.7475.7179.730.180.190.160.160.110.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News