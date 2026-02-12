Britannia Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6125, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.29% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% jump in NIFTY and a 2.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 6125, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25844.8. The Sensex is at 83826.36, down 0.48%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52152.1, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6150, up 1.83% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 25.29% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% jump in NIFTY and a 2.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

