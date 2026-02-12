Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 703.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.73% in last one year as compared to a 12.21% jump in NIFTY and a 47.65% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 703.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 25844.45. The Sensex is at 83853.26, down 0.45%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 10.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12276.55, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 703.5, down 0.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 54.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

