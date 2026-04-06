British Pound net speculative shorts continue to fall

Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 52665 contracts in the data reported through March 31, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 5757 net short contracts.