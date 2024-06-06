Business Standard
Broader mkt rally; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,800 level. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session. Trading could be a volatile due to the expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 708 points or 0.95% to 75,088.56. The Nifty 50 index gained 221.35 points or 0.98% to 22,841.70.
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 2.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 3.12%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,870 shares rose and 631 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.30% to 17.70.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 4.25% to 1,043.35. The index rallied 6.88% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (up 9.42%), Sobha (up 5.34%), Brigade Enterprises (up 4.82%), Godrej Properties (up 4.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.55%), DLF (up 4.07%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.44%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 3.11%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.74%) and Sunteck Realty (up 1.56%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Uno Minda surged 15.85% after the company said that it has entered into a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with Suzhou lnovance Automotive Company (lnovance Automotive) for manufacture and sale of electric vehicle products for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle in India.
Indian Energy Exchange rallied 5% after the company reported a total monthly volume of 10,633 MU, up 29% YoY, and renewable energy certificate volumes up 640% YoY and the green market achieved growth of 74% YoY.
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

