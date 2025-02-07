Business Standard

BSE gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 220 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) advanced 1.79% to Rs 5,667 after the company reported 100% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 219.7 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 108.2 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 108% to Rs 773.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 371.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 268.1 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 126.8 crore in Q3 FY24.

Operating EBITDA stood at 236.5 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 157% as compared with Rs 91.9 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Operating margin improved to 31% in Q3 FY25 as against 25% in Q3 FY24.

 

The exchange saw average daily turnover of Rs 6,800 crore for the quarter, up 2.36% as compared to Rs 6,643 crore in the same quarter last year. The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 8,758 crore, steeply higher than Rs 2,550 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total number of transactions processed by BSE StAR MF grew by 39% to reach 17.99 crore transactions in Q3FY25 from 10.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

In Q3 FY25, BSE welcomed 30 new listings, raising Rs 95,512 crore, up 261% on a YoY basis. The IPO market continues to show signs of growth, and the IPO pipeline remained healthy.

BSE has changed the expiry day of its Sensex and Bankex contracts from Friday and Monday respectively to Tuesday, with effect from Jan 4, 2025.

Commenting on the results, the MD & CEO, BSE said, Throughout 2024, BSE demonstrated focus and resilience, amidst challenges on the business and regulatory front, by introducing new products and market enhancements, and expanding our strategic footprint. Whilst the road ahead will not be without challenges, we are optimistic about 2025 and we look forward to executing on our vision to lead and shape the development of the India's capital markets, and be the preferred marketplace for the customers.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

