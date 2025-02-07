Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSBs saw record net profit growth of 31.3% YOY in first nine months of FY25

PSBs saw record net profit growth of 31.3% YOY in first nine months of FY25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that the performance of Public Sector Bank has shown significant improvement on key financial parameters during the first three quarters of the current FY 2024-25. The PSBs recorded record net profit growth of 31.3% (y-o-y) to achieve highest ever aggregate net profit of Rs. 1,29,426 Crore and aggregate operating profit of Rs. 2,20,243 Crore, in first nine months of the financial year. Improved asset quality is visible from significantly low Net NPA ratio at 0.59% (Aggregate net NPA outstanding of Rs. 61,252 Crore).

The PSB's reported aggregate business growth of 11.0% (y-o-y), with improved aggregate deposit growth at 9.8% (y-o-y). Total aggregate business of PSBs reached Rs. 242.27 lakh crore. Robust credit growth of 12.4%, led by retail credit growth of 16.6%, agriculture credit growth of 12.9% and MSME credit growth of 12.5%. Built-up of adequate capital buffers, with Aggregate Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio of 14.83%, are significantly above the minimum requirement of 11.5%. The Ministry noted that PSBs are adequately capitalized and well poised to meet credit demands of all sectors of the economy, with special thrust on Agriculture, MSME and Infrastructure Sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 220 cr

BSE gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 220 cr

India Shelter Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 96 cr

India Shelter Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 96 cr

RBI employing all tools at disposal to smoothen excessive and disruptive volatility in rupee: says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

RBI employing all tools at disposal to smoothen excessive and disruptive volatility in rupee: says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Education, skill development, and infrastructure investments crucial for leveraging India's demographic advantage says NITY Aayog

Education, skill development, and infrastructure investments crucial for leveraging India's demographic advantage says NITY Aayog

S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Fire at Maha KumbhDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon