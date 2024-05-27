Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSE rejigs indices: Wipro exits Sensex, Canara Bank makes multiple entries

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
BSE announced a rebalance of several key indices, effective at the opening bell on Monday, 24 June 2024.
Notably, IT major Wipro will be dropped from the Sensex, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will be added.
In the S&P BSE 100 index, five companies will be removed: Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Taking their place will be REC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India, and Punjab National Bank.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Canara Bank seems to be a major beneficiary, entering both the S&P BSE 100 and the S&P BSE Bankex. The banking index will also see the exit of AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank, with Yes Bank joining alongside Canara Bank.
The S&P BSE Sensex 50 will see the exit of Divi's Laboratories, with Trent taking its place.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon