Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

BSE SME Austere Systems makes a stellar listing

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Shares of Austere Systems was trading at Rs 79.32 on the BSE, a premium of 44.22% compared with the issue price of Rs 55.

The scrip was listed at Rs 75.55, a premium of 37.36% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 79.32 and a low of Rs 71.78. About 15.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Austere Systems' IPO was subscribed 1,001.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 September 2025 and it closed on 8 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Austere Systems on 2 August 2025, raised Rs 4.40 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8 lakh shares at Rs 55 each to 4 anchor investors.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court evacuated after bomb threat e-mail, judges leave dais

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates steady in Sept; state-owned banks offer best rates

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as Vice President of India

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 400 pts; Auto, pharma shares rally

Austere Systems is specialized in a wide range of services, including software development, software as a service (SaaS), mobile application development, information technology solutions, database management, IT-enabled services, training and development, web development, web and portal operations, e-commerce platforms, ERP and MIS solutions, data analytics and AI services, process automation, digital transformation, as well as data and document management and storage. The company also engaged in reselling software products and provides business process outsourcing and knowledge management solutions, alongside IT consulting and advisory services. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 123 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.62 crore and net profit of Rs 4.01 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

BSE SME Sharvaya Metals strikes the market with a decent debut

Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Affle 3i receives US patent for its fraud detection engine

Sensex spurts 397 pts; financial services shares rally for 8th day in a row

Sensex spurts 397 pts; financial services shares rally for 8th day in a row

Dollar index on course to finish week slightly lower

Dollar index on course to finish week slightly lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon