Sensex spurts 397 pts; financial services shares rally for 8th day in a row

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Financial services shares extended their winning streak for the eighth consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 397.16 points or 0.49% to 81,938.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 113.75 points or 0.45% to 25,119.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,054 shares rose and 1,876 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.76% to 10.18. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,210.20, at a premium of 90.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,119.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 49.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.56% to 26,325.10. The index jumped 2.94% in the eight consecutive trading session.

Shriram Finance (up 1.74%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.62%), Axis Bank (up 1.47%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 1.15%), LIC Housing Finance (up 0.84%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.73%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 0.72%), ICICI Bank (up 0.7%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.61%) and SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 0.39%) added.

On the other hand, Power Finance Corporation (down 0.83%), REC (down 0.77%) and State Bank of India (down 0.21%) down.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JTL Industries fell 1.43% after the company announced the resignation of Atul Garg as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on 11 September 2025.

Simultaneously, Naveen Kumar Laroiya has been appointed as the new CFO and KMP with effect from the close of business hours on 11 September 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged 4.72% after the company has received incremental orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a unit of India Optel, under the Ministry of Defence, Gov of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

