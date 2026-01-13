BSE SME Gabion Technologies steps onto Dalal Street with measured confidence

Gabion Technologies India traded at Rs 86.35 on the BSE, a premium of 6.60% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at Rs 89, a premium of 9.88% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.98% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 89 and a low of Rs 84.55. About 15.95 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gabion Technologies India's IPO was subscribed 768.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 January 2026 and it closed on 8 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 76 to Rs 81 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, to meet capex requirements for purchasing of plant and machinery and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Gabion Technologies on 5 January 2026, raised Rs 8.28 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.22 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Gabion Technologies is engaged in the manufacturing, design, trading and installation of gabions, rockfall protection systems and geosynthetic materials used in civil engineering, infrastructure and environmental protection projects. The company operates through three verticals: manufacturing and supply of gabions, rockfall protection systems and geosynthetic products; design and construction of gabion structures, slope stabilisation and ground improvement solutions; and trading of auxiliary products. It caters to government, private and institutional clients and offers turnkey project execution capabilities. As of 30 November 2025, the company had 159 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 60.42 crore and net profit of Rs 4.30 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News