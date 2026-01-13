Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Scooters gains as Q3 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Maharashtra Scooters rallied 4.49% to Rs 13,539.85 after the company reported a 24.84% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 4.12 crore on a 11.22% rise in total income to Rs 6.44 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.55 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 28.77% increase from the Rs 4.31 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses declined sharply by 59.17% YoY to Rs 0.89 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses added 9.09% YoY to Rs 0.24 crore, while other expenses fell 55.86% YoY to Rs 0.64 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.

