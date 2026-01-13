Maharashtra Scooters gains as Q3 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 4 cr
Maharashtra Scooters rallied 4.49% to Rs 13,539.85 after the company reported a 24.84% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 4.12 crore on a 11.22% rise in total income to Rs 6.44 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.55 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 28.77% increase from the Rs 4.31 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses declined sharply by 59.17% YoY to Rs 0.89 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses added 9.09% YoY to Rs 0.24 crore, while other expenses fell 55.86% YoY to Rs 0.64 crore in Q3 FY26.
Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business of manufacturing dies, jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components primarily for the automobile industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST