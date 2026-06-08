BSE SME Merritronix blasts off on debut

Merritronix traded at Rs 297.25 on the BSE, a 99.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 149.

The scrip was listed at Rs 283.10, a 90% premium the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 297.25 and a low of Rs 283.10. About 25.67 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Merritronix's IPO was subscribed 293.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 June 2026 and it closed on 3 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 141 to Rs 149 per share.

The IPO comprised 47,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements, repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Merritronix is an Electronics Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company that provides high-reliability electronic assemblies and systems for the defence, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. The company offers end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, including component sourcing, PCB assembly, system integration, testing, and box-build solutions. It also possesses advanced Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) capabilities, including BGA and micro-BGA assembly, enabling it to deliver high-performance, mission-critical electronic systems. As of 31 March 2026, the company had total 57 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 155.90 crore and net profit of Rs 16.10 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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