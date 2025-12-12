Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Methodhub Software makes a shaky start on debut

BSE SME Methodhub Software makes a shaky start on debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Methodhub Software traded at Rs 162.90 on the BSE, a discount of 16.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 194.

The scrip was listed at Rs 155.20, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 162.90 and a low of Rs 147.45. About 14.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Methodhub Software's IPO was subscribed 26.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 December 2025 and it closed on 9 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 190 to Rs 194 per share.

 

The IPO comprises 53,94,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 45,94,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 8,00,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment and prepayment, in full, of certain outstanding loans (including foreclosure charges, if any) availed by the company; augmentation of long-term working capital requirements of the company; investment in its wholly owned subsidiary MethodHub Consulting Inc. (USA) for augmentation of long-term working capital requirements in MethodHub Consulting Inc. (USA); unidentified inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Methodhub Software on 4 December 2025, raised Rs 29.16 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.03 lakh shares at Rs 194 each to 17 anchor investors.

Methodhub Software is an IT service provider with offices in four Indian cities and subsidiaries in the USA and Canada, serving around 40 clients. The company offers IT and consulting services, including cloud services, data & AI services, cybersecurity, ERP/CRM integration, IT infrastructure, recruitment delivery services, and combined offerings to provide bespoke IT solutions. Methodhubs core verticals include BFSI, Oil & Gas/Energy, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & Tech Infrastructure, Automotive & Transport, IT Consulting, and others, enabling the company to deliver targeted, industry-specific solutions that meet the unique requirements of each sector. As of 31 October 2025, the company, along with its subsidiaries, had 294 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 79.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.35 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

