BSE SME Shivam Chemicals makes decent debut

Shares of Shivam Chemicals were quoting at Rs 46.70 on the BSE, a premium of 6.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 44.

The counter hit a high of Rs 50.40 and a low of Rs 46.20. About 18.21 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shivam Chemical's IPO was subscribed 6.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 April 2024 and it closed on 25 April 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 44 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,87,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to funding working capital requirements of the company, investment in subsidiary company, Shivam Chemicals & Minerals for financing the augmentation of its working capital capabilities and general corporate purposes.

Shivam Chemicals is a manufacturer of Hydrated Lime (Calcium Hydroxide) and a distributor of various animal feed products, including Poultry Feed Supplement (MBM), Di-Calcium Phosphate (Feed Grade), Magnesium Oxide, and Limestone Powder. They have built a strong network of distributors across India, supplying over 2.5 lakh metric tons of products to well-renowned manufacturers. As on 31 December 2023 the company has 25 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 106.93 crore and net profit of Rs 0.70 crore for the period as on 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scrip was listed at Rs 48, a premium of 9.09% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.71% over its listing price.