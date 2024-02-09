Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with limited losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below 21,650 mark. Metal shares declined for the second consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 110.20 points or 0.15% to 71,318.23. The Nifty 50 index shed 69.55 points or 0.32% to 21,648.40.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 2.70%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 834 shares rose and 2,851 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
The initial public offer (IPO) of Entero Healthcare Solutions received bids for 2,41,461 shares as against 71,50,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 February 2024) and it will close on Tuesday (13 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 1,195-1,258 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank received bids for 1,25,26,368 shares as against 81,47,373 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 1.54 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 445-468 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 32 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO of Jana Small Finance Bank received bids for 2,93,45,796 shares as against 1,01,16,284 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 2.90 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 393-414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Author Rakhi Kapoor Launches Powerful New Book "Breaking Free Embracing Me"

Uncover the life of a remarkable Corporate Leader and her Kitty Cat with Shaila Doshi's debut book, published by Beeja House

INR Trades Flat Just Under 83 Per US Dollar

Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis MultiSpeciality Hospital, Nagpur

Patanjali Foods slides as PAT declines 20% YoY in Q3 FY24

GBPUSD Perched Above $1.26; BoE's Mann Warns Of Upside Shocks To British Inflation

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

The IPO of Rashi Peripherals received bids for 8,32,42,896 shares as against 1,42,37,289 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Friday (9 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 5.85 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (7 February 2024) and it will close on Friday (9 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 295-311 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 48 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index declined 3.01% to 7,974.35. The index slipped 3.65% in the past two trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (down 8.53%), National Aluminium Company (down 8.3%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 7.29%), Steel Authority of India (down 5.97%), Jindal Stainless (down 4.73%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 4.29%), NMDC (down 4.15%), Hindalco Industries (down 4.1%), Vedanta (down 3.59%) and Welspun Corp (down 3.12%) declined.
Global Markets:
Japans Nikkei hit fresh 34-year highs on Friday, while most Asia-Pacific markets were either fully or partially closed for Lunar New Year holidays. China, South Korea and Taiwans markets will be shut, while Singapore and Hong Kong will see a half day of trading.
U.S. stocks ticked higher Thursday to set more records as further evidence piled up to show the job market remains remarkably solid. During the day, the S&P 500 briefly topped the 5,000 level for the first time.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon