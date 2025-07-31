Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves four multitracking projects aimed at ncreasing existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms

Cabinet approves four multitracking projects aimed at ncreasing existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved four multitracking projects covering 13 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 11,169 crore (approx.) and will be completed upto 2028-29. The projects will also generate direct employment for about 229 lakh human-days during construction.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

