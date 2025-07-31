Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; FMCG shares advance

Indices trade sideways; FMCG shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded sideways in the mid-afternoon trade, with volatility triggered after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1, along with an additional, unspecified penalty for Indias purchase of items from Russia. Trading remains volatile due to the monthly Nifty50 F&O expiry.

FMCG shares extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 16.76 points or 0.02% to 81,484.70. The Nifty 50 index added 10.90 points or 0.04% to 24,865.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.51%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,636 shares rose and 2,286 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

office wear smart casual

Power dressing redux: Premium menswear goes down a different pathpremium

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

economic growth

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant beats TCS & Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% in Q2

The Nifty FMCG index jumped 1.85% to 56,040.45. The index rallied 2.67% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Emami (up 7.73%), Hindustan Unilever (up 4.13%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 3.65%), United Spirits (up 2.07%), Dabur India (up 1.66%), Marico (up 1.49%), ITC (up 1.46%), Nestle India (up 1.44%), Britannia Industries (up 1.17%) and Radico Khaitan (up 0.67%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.03% to 6.367 from the previous close of 6.365.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.5950 compared with its close of 87.8000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 98,414.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 99.54.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.50% to 4.335.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement lost 18 cents or 0.25% to $72.29 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indraprastha Gas added 1.57%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 429.05 crore in Q1 FY26, down 10.84% from Rs 481.20 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 11.29% to Rs 3,913.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,516.65 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Tata Steel (TSL) shed 0.93%. The company has reported 97.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.164.15 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,097.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Consolidated revenues for the April June 2025 quarter were Rs 53,178 crore, down 2.9% YoY. For the period under review, India revenues aggregated to Rs 31,137 crore, Netherlands revenue added up to Rs 14,619 crore and UK revenue amounted to Rs 6,096 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with modest losses; consumer durables shares slide

Benchmarks trade with modest losses; consumer durables shares slide

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Barometers drop in early trade; breadth weak

Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit rises 55.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit rises 55.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon