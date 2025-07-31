Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty slides below 24,700; oil & gas shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with subsuatntial losses on Thursday, snapping a two-day winning streak. The sell-off was triggered after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1, along with an additional, unspecified penalty for Indias purchase of items from Russia. Trading could be volatile due to the weekly Nifty50 F&O series expiry today.

The Nifty traded below the 24,700 level. Oil & gas shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:35 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 603.62 points or 0.74% to 80,878.74. The Nifty 50 index lost 180.55 points or 0.75% to 24,673.30.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.84%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE 1,116 shares rose and 2,409 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.06% to 11.89.

Also Read

Oil & Gas stocks

RIL, BPCL lead market sell-off; here's why Oil & Gas stocks are falling

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 news

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts; Nifty below 24,700; Energy, textile shares crack; VIX up 7%

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

Dropbox Passwords

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

New Listing

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures were currently trading at Rs 84.01 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 82, exhibiting a discount of 8.89% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 86.53 and a low of Rs 81.49. On the BSE, over 12.12 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Trump Tariffs:

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that India will face a 25% tariff starting August 1, along with an additional 'penalty' over what he considers unfair trade practices and Indias purchases of military equipment and energy from Russia.

The 25% tariff is slightly lower than the 26% rate he declared on Liberation Day for the key trading partner but remains at the higher end of the range he was weighing. On Tuesday, Trump had indicated he was considering a rate between 20% and 25%.

Indias Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reportedly said the 'government is studying' the implications of Trumps tariff announcement.

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months, the ministry said in a statement. We remain committed to that objective.

Result today:

Coal India (down 1.17%), Dabur India (up 0.55%), Eicher Motors (down 0.81%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.90%), Dr. Lal Path Labs (down 1.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.11%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.02%), Vedanta (down 1.04%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.12%), Ambuja Cements (down 0.42%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.30%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 0.82%), Barbeque-Nation Hospitality (down 3.34%), JSW Energy (down 1.95%), Chalet Hotels (down 0.89%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 1.94%) will declare their Q1 results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped 1.54% to 11,255.80. The index jumped 1.65% in the past trading session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 3.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.98%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.89%), Mahanagar Gas (down 2.06%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.47%), Reliance Industries (down 1.45%), GAIL (India) (down 1.41%), Petronet LNG (down 1.3%), Oil India (down 1.29%) and Adani Total Gas (down 1.24%) declined.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas (up 1.52%) and Aegis Logistics (up 0.12%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ITD Cementation India shed 0.52%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.96% to Rs 137.21 crore on a 6.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,542.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

HEG soared 11.08% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore on a 7.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 616.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Energy Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Energy Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Markets Mixed as Fed Holds Rates; Tech Resilient, Transports and Gold Stocks Tumble

Markets Mixed as Fed Holds Rates; Tech Resilient, Transports and Gold Stocks Tumble

Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Brigade Hotel Ventures slips on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon