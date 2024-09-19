Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Rs 24475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

Cabinet approves Rs 24475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for RABI Season, 2024 (from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers will be provided based on approved rates for Rabi 2024 (applicable from 01.10.2024 to 31.03.2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024 would be approximately Rs 24,475.53 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

EU ambassador

EU and India developed strong, innovative water management deal: EU envoy

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Pant departs early after lunch break

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,400; Broader markets, O&G, PSB, Metal fall

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Vodafone Idea shares tank 20% after SC rejects AGR plea; Airtel pares gains

train derailment

Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon