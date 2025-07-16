Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to tast track development in agriculture and allied sectors in 100 districts

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet today approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for a period of six years, beginning with 2025-26 to cover 100 districts. Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayogs Aspirational District Programme and first of its kind focusing exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors. The Scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit. It is in pursuance of Budget announcement for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. The Scheme will be implemented through convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector. A total of 100 districts will be identified based on three key indicators of low productivity, low cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

