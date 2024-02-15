Sensex (    %)
                        
California Software Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 1.26 crore
Net profit of California Software Company reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.260.72 75 OPM %45.2429.17 -PBDT0.570.21 171 PBT0.390 0 NP0.220 0
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

