Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 15.72% to Rs 256.32 crore
Net profit of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 256.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 304.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales256.32304.12 -16 OPM %9.120.18 -PBDT5.39-19.62 LP PBT0.21-25.42 LP NP0.21-25.42 LP
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

